Makinde Dissolves OYSIEC

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dissolved the board of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, OYSIEC and ordered the members of the board to submit the government property in their care to the most senior director in the board.

According to a letter signed by the head of service, Mrs Ololade Agboola, the dissolution take effect from Monday July 1, 2019.

Agboola declared that the state is aware of the fact that the tenure of the members of the board has not expired hence, the state government will offset the salary and allowances payable to them till the expiration of their tenure.

The dissolved board was inaugurated by the erstwhile Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi in June 2016 with John Ajeigbe as Chairman and Sunday Aborisade, Adedeji Raimi, David Adeagbo, Omolola Odekunbi, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Akuru, Lateef Bello and Rasheed Olajire as members.