Makinde inaugurates c’ttee to review contracts awarded by Ajimobi

Makinde inaugurates c’ttee to review contracts awarded by Ajimobi

Monday, July 29, 2019 10:40 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated a  10-man committee to review projects and contracts awarded by his predecessor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is led by Mr Daramola Falade-Fatila, the President of the Nigerian Council of Engineers in Oyo State.

Other members are Mr Idowu Oyeleke, Mr Seun Adelore, Mr F.O Omokemi, Mr A.T Popoola and Mrs M O Adesina, Mr A A Olabiyi, Mr S O Ogunjimi, Mr T O Oduniyi and Mr O A Popoola.

Makinde, who spoke during the inauguration urged the committee to painstakingly carry out the assignment without sentiment.

He described the committee’s chairman as a professional, adding that he was carefully chosen to avoid reading of political imputation into the issue of contracts and projects review.

Makinde said that the assignment did not have specific period of coverage, but advised the committee to limit it to between 2017 and 2019.

He said the committee had four weeks to complete the assignment, although members could notify him if the period was not enough.

Speaking with newsmen after the inauguration, Falade-Fatila promised to carry out the assignment without bias.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Police kill 4 suspected kidnappers in Taraba
    7 mins ago

    PDP to Senate: Send names of ministerial nominees to EFCC
    16 mins ago

    52 reported killed in Brazilian prison riot 
    18 mins ago

    2019 Osun Osogbo festival: Thousands participate in Walk for Osun
    23 mins ago

    Draw for African preliminaries for 2022 World Cup
    29 mins ago

    Ekiti to Engage Youths in Value Orientation, Cultural Promotion.
    31 mins ago

    U.S. Naval team visits Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos
    39 mins ago

    Lassa Fever: Gombe confirmed 5 cases, one death in 7 months -official