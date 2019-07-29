Makinde inaugurates c’ttee to review contracts awarded by Ajimobi

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday inaugurated a 10-man committee to review projects and contracts awarded by his predecessor, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee is led by Mr Daramola Falade-Fatila, the President of the Nigerian Council of Engineers in Oyo State.

Other members are Mr Idowu Oyeleke, Mr Seun Adelore, Mr F.O Omokemi, Mr A.T Popoola and Mrs M O Adesina, Mr A A Olabiyi, Mr S O Ogunjimi, Mr T O Oduniyi and Mr O A Popoola.

Makinde, who spoke during the inauguration urged the committee to painstakingly carry out the assignment without sentiment.

He described the committee’s chairman as a professional, adding that he was carefully chosen to avoid reading of political imputation into the issue of contracts and projects review.

Makinde said that the assignment did not have specific period of coverage, but advised the committee to limit it to between 2017 and 2019.

He said the committee had four weeks to complete the assignment, although members could notify him if the period was not enough.

Speaking with newsmen after the inauguration, Falade-Fatila promised to carry out the assignment without bias.