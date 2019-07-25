Makinde Releases the List of His Commissioner Nominees

Makinde Releases the List of His Commissioner Nominees

Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:29 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has officially transmitted the names of his commissioner nominees to the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Among the 14 nominees is an astute politician, Hon Wasiu Olatubosun, PhD, who played a significant role in the merger of some political parties that assiduously worked for the victory of the incumbent governor at the last poll.

Other commissioner nominees are:

1. Hon Barrister Adeniyi John Farinto
2. Mr Adeniyi Olabode Adebisi
3. Hon Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle
4. Prof Oyelowo Oyewo
5. Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye
6. Barrister Seun Asamu
7. Mr Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem
8. Chief Bayo Lawal
9. Hon Funmilayo Orisadeyi
10. Dr Bashir Abiodun Bello
11. Prof Daud Kehinde Sangodoyin
12. Mr Akinola Ojo
13. Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, who today confirmed the receipt of the nominees at the plenary session of the House directed the nominees to submit 14 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the clerk for screening latest Friday, August 2.

He added that the date of the screening will be announced soon.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Google introduces Nigerian-voiced travel mode maps for motorcycles, cars
    2 hours ago

    14 doctors, dependents kidnapped in 4 years in C/River –NMA
    3 hours ago

    I will use amnesty model to tackle insecurity if elected – Alaibe
    3 hours ago

    Boris Johnson: Britain will not nominate new EU commissioner
    3 hours ago

    NANS shuts MTN Headquarters in Kaduna over killings of 118 Nigerians
    3 hours ago

    China reports world’s largest network of charging facilities for electric vehicles
    4 hours ago

    Buhari to attend Liberia’s Independence Anniversary Friday
    4 hours ago

    Tunisian President, Essebsi dies in military hospital

    These Might Interest You...