Makinde Releases the List of His Commissioner Nominees

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has officially transmitted the names of his commissioner nominees to the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Among the 14 nominees is an astute politician, Hon Wasiu Olatubosun, PhD, who played a significant role in the merger of some political parties that assiduously worked for the victory of the incumbent governor at the last poll.

Other commissioner nominees are:

1. Hon Barrister Adeniyi John Farinto

2. Mr Adeniyi Olabode Adebisi

3. Hon Muyiwa Jacob Ojekunle

4. Prof Oyelowo Oyewo

5. Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye

6. Barrister Seun Asamu

7. Mr Rahman Abiodun AbdulRaheem

8. Chief Bayo Lawal

9. Hon Funmilayo Orisadeyi

10. Dr Bashir Abiodun Bello

11. Prof Daud Kehinde Sangodoyin

12. Mr Akinola Ojo

13. Rt Hon Kehinde Ayoola.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, who today confirmed the receipt of the nominees at the plenary session of the House directed the nominees to submit 14 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the clerk for screening latest Friday, August 2.

He added that the date of the screening will be announced soon.