Makinde Urges Muslim Pilgrims to be Good Ambassadors

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Eng. Seyi Makinde has urged 2019 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to be good ambassadors of the state as well as pray for the nation.

Makinde gave this admonition on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at Hajj camp, Olodo Ibadan during a farewell ceremony for the 2019 intending pilgrims to the Holy land.

The Governor urged the pilgrims to reflect the pacesetting status of the state in deeds and actions stressing that they should dedicate substantive period of their stay in the Holy land to praying for the state.

He pointed out that his administration would soon conclude arrangement to the airlifting of the pilgrims from the Alakia airport in Ibadan.

Speaking, Chairman, Oyo state Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, Professor Sayed Hamzah Malik lauded the governor for his commitment to the success of this year’s Hajj.

Appealing for upgrading of facilities in the camp, he assured that the Board has made perfect arrangements to ensure that the pilgrims have a worthwhile experience in Saudi Arabia.