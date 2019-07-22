Man accused of sexuality assaulting 13-year-old stepdaughter remanded

Monday, July 22, 2019 4:00 pm


Court

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 49-year-old stepfather, Mr Micheal Akintayo, accused of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter, be remanded in prison pending legal advice.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of Akintayo, remanded him in Kirikiri Prison and ordered that the case file be sent to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 21.

Earlier, the Prosecuting Officer, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2017 and April, 2019, at his residence in Railway Compound, Ebute-meta.

Emuerhi alleged that the defendant had been sexually assaulting his 13-year-old stepdaughter (name withheld) since 2017 by using his finger to penetrate into her private part.

She said that the last time the defendant abused her was sometime in May when he called her into his room and fingered her vagina.

“The victim lodged a complaint at the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and a petition was sent to the office of the commissioner of police for further investigation,” the prosecutor said.

According to Emuerhi, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

