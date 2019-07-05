Man Bags One Year Jail Term For Sharing Pornographic Images

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Friday, July 5, 2019 secured the conviction of one Ismail Yunus over involvement in internet-related fraud.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, found Yunus guilty of sending pornographic and indecent pictures through the e-mail: lindasc147@gmail.com, to defraud people.

The offense is contrary to Section 24 (1) (a) and punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.

The defendant had earlier pleaded guilty to the one-count amended charge, which was a product of a plea bargain agreement between him and the Commission.

Upon the review of facts and exhibits tendered against him, the court convicted and sentenced him to one year in prison. Justice Abdulmalik also ordered him to make restitution of $410 to his victim.

He is also to forfeit to the Federal Government of Nigeria items recovered from him in the course of investigation into his fraudulent activities.