Man to die by hanging for killing friend over N20 loan

Man to die by hanging for killing friend over N20 loan

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 8:35 pm


Death by hanging (Justice(


A Kano High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Umar Yakubu, to death by hanging for stabbing his friend, Ibrahim Adamu, 22, to death during an argument over N20 loan.

Yakubu, who lives at Sabuwar Gandu Quarters in Kano, was convicted on onycount charge of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dije Aboki, held that the Prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Lamido Soron-Dinki, told the court that on June 13, 2018 at about 11 a.m in Sabiwar Gandu Quarters, Kano, the convict asked the deceased to give him a loan him of N20.

Soron-Dinki said the convict the stabbed the deceased in the chest with a scissors during an argument over the N20 loan.

Soron-Dinki presented six witnesses before the court while the convict defended himself.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Kogi Governorship: Melaye promises to revive Kogi economy if elected
    38 mins ago

    Crisis’ Edo Assembly Speaker drags NASS to court
    2 hours ago

    FMC Lokoja adopts measures to reduce stress on patients
    2 hours ago

    Kwara explains delay in teachers salaries
    2 hours ago

    Buhari upgrades College of Agriculture to University
    2 hours ago

    We Will Partner Agribusiness Investors to Expand Oyo’s Economy — Gov Makinde
    3 hours ago

    CBN, PMI shows expansion in manufacturing
    3 hours ago

    Makinde Lauds Ibadan City Academy Old Students’ Alumni