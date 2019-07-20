Man who impregnates 13- year-old wife’s niece remanded

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the remand of a 46- year- old man, Nse Williams, for having carnal knowledge of a 13- year- old girls identified as the niece of his wife.

The offence, according to court papers, is punishable under section 32 (1) (2) of Child Rights Act Cap 50 Laws of the Federation 2003

It was gathered that the impregnated girl was brought from the village to assist the couple with domestic chores.

According to Nse’s wife who testified against her husband in court, verbal confession by the 13 years old girl revealed that the, “Mr. Nse began having carnal knowledge of her 1997 immediately after she was brought from the village to assist the couple’’.

According to her, the girl revealed that she did not understand what the man was doing to her having threatened her that sleeping with her was the only thing done in the city with, girls of her age.

The 13 years old girl appeared in court in company of her aunt with protruding belly looking naive and oblivious of what the future holds for her and was looking at her aunty with air of confusion and innocence.

She repeatedly gives her aunty more and more information regarding the 2 years of sexually abuse meted on her by her the man she calls ‘Daddy’.

The suspect pleaded not guilty and was remanded in prison custody pending when the matter would be heard in October.

Recall could be made that in a recent report, Doctors Without Borders said that about 61 percent of rape cases reported in their centres in Port Harcourt in 2018 were against minors by those close to them.