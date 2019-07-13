Mi-Yetti Allah speaks on killing of daughter of Afenifere leader

Mi-Yetti Allah speaks on killing of daughter of Afenifere leader

Saturday, July 13, 2019 10:26 pm


Chief Fasorati and his late daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin

Mi-Yetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has condemned and distance itself from the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

A statement issued by Mr Baba Ngelzarma, the National Secretary of the association on Saturday in Abuja, said MACBAN commiserated with Fasoranti on the death of his daughter.

He said the deceased was reportedly shot on Friday along the Kajola-Ore road in Ondo State by those the police described as armed robbers.

Ngelzarma said “the association expresses our sincere heartfelt condolence to the family of the deceased”.

He added that the association was shocked on how a section of the media in collaboration with elements in the country is using the opportunity to fuel crisis in Nigeria.

He regretted that these elements continue a negative profiling of Fulanis for their total annihilation by jumping into a mischievous conclusion that she was killed by herdsmen.

“We strongly condemn this very unprofessional, unpatriotic and callous news reportage patterns that have been employed and deployed against our people by the section of the media.

“We are calling on security agencies to swing into action and unravel the perpetrators to bring them to justice in the shortest possible time,’’ the scribe said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Security challenges: Buhari commends military, pledges priority on training
    1 hour ago

    Gunmen kill Sen. Abbo’s uncle, abduct his step mother
    1 hour ago

    Chidoka rallies $30, 000 for victims of Boko Haram war on 48th birthday
    2 hours ago

    I will redefine public perception of NASS – Gbajabiamila
    2 hours ago

    Halep stuns Serena to win Wimbledon title
    2 hours ago

    85th birthday: CDHR hails Soyinka’s struggle for Nigerian masses
    2 hours ago

    Suicide: FG may consider redesign of 2nd Niger Bridge
    2 hours ago

    785 witnesses to testify before Kano Governorship Election Tribunal

    These Might Interest You...