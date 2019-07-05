Mike Sangster emerges MD Total E&P Nigeria Ltd

Mike Sangster emerges MD Total E&P Nigeria Ltd

Friday, July 5, 2019 7:33 am


Total

The board of directors of Total E&P Nigeria has appointed Mr Mike Sangster as the company’s chief executive with effect from July 1, 2019.

Mr Charles Ebereonwu, Country Communications Manager of the company, said in a statement on Thursday.

“Sangster will succeed Nicolas Terraz who is now the Senior Vice President for Africa for the Exploration and Production.

“Sangster has served in various capacities with extensive experience in business and management within the TOTAL Group.”

Before his new appointment, Sangster was Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of Total, Managing Director of Total E&P, Australia and President and General Manager of Total E&P, Thailand.

He was also Vice President, Economics, Strategy and Planning for Total Exploration & Production, Vice President, Business Development & Strategy for Total E&P, USA, and Senior International Negotiator.

The company said that Sangster was a graduate of Electrical Engineering from the University of Aberdeen.

Sangster worked as a Corporate Development Manager at Scottish Power, before joining the TOTAL Group.

