Minimum wage: FG commences payment for workers below N30,000 salary benchmark

Minimum wage: FG commences payment for workers below N30,000 salary benchmark

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 7:34 pm


Buhari:

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 new national wage for Federal Public Service workers currently earning below the minimum wage.

The Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Chief Richard Egbule said this while addressing a news conference on the implementation of the new national minimum wage on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the commencement of the approved payment would be determined by the office of the Accountant-General and back dated to when the President signed the agreement.

According to Egbule,the approval takes effect from April 18, 2018 and will affect the salary of government agencies under five salary structures.

This include the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) and the Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS).

Also, the Consolidated Tertiary Institutions Salary Structure (CONTISS II) and Consolidated Tertiary Educational Institutions Salary Structure (CONTEDISS) would be affected.

“The negotiations between the Federal Government and the joint National Public Service Negotiating Council on the consequential adjustment arising from the new minimum wage for officers who earn above N30,000 would continue.

“The outcome of such negotiations will be implemented with effect from the date an agreement is reached,” he said.

Egbule assured the public that the Federal Government was totally committed to the implementation of the new minimum wage as agreed with key stakeholders.

He said that any enquiry relating to the implementation of the new minimum wage should be directed to the commission.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Emergence of 2 Bauchi Speakers: Reps C’mttee holds public hearing
    31 mins ago

    Lagarde resigns as IMF MD
    36 mins ago

    Kwara House probes alleged transfer of chalet’s ownership to Saraki
    42 mins ago

    Buhari condoles with Sen. Makarfi on father’s death
    47 mins ago

    I’ve No Plan To Leave APC – Obaseki
    47 mins ago

    Insecurity: My critics unpatriotic, says Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Udom, Akeredolu, Onyema for HoG Awards
    1 hour ago

    CCII, Stakeholders Urge Makinde to Activate Waste to Wealth Project

    These Might Interest You...