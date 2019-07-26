Minister: Oyetola congratulates Aregbesola

Friday, July 26, 2019 7:44 am


Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state


Gov.Oyetola of Osun has congratulated his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, over his nomination as minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyetola in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, on Thursday in Osogbo described Aregbesola’s nomination as worthwhile.

While commending the president for the nomination, the governor said the nation would gain immensely from the wealth of experience and the depth of knowledge that Aregbesola would bring to government.

Oyetola said: “He is a man of ideas who will deliver in any ministry where he is posted.

“It is time for the nation to benefit from his large capacity to perform which he demonstrated as a public servant in Lagos and Osun states.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aregbesola, the immediate past governor of the state, is one of the 43 ministerial nominees currently undergoing screening at the Senate

