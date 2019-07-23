Ministers: Buhari Sends 43 Names to Senate for Screening

Before the expiration of the five-day ultimatum the Senate gave President Muhammadu Buhari to submit the list of his ministers for screening (failure of which the red chamber will proceed on its two-month annual recess), the names have finally arrived at the upper legislative chamber.

Buhari, Monday evening, transmiited 43 names to the Senate. Unlike during his first term when he appointed only 36 ministers — one per state — he, according to TheCable, has decided to also appoint one per geo-political zone, bringing the total to 43.

The list was sent to the senate on Monday evening via executive communication and is expected to be read on the floor of the Senate today.

The senate, which will be proceeding on a two-month recess on Thursday, is expected to screen the nominees.

Contrary to speculations, only about 12 ministers will, according to the report, be re-appointed from the former cabinet.