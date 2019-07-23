Ministers: Buhari Sends 43 Names to Senate for Screening

Ministers: Buhari Sends 43 Names to Senate for Screening

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 11:55 am


Buhari

Before the expiration of the five-day ultimatum the Senate gave President Muhammadu Buhari to submit the list of his ministers for screening (failure of which the red chamber will proceed on its two-month annual recess), the names have finally arrived at the upper legislative chamber.

Buhari, Monday evening, transmiited 43 names to the Senate. Unlike during his first term when he appointed only 36 ministers — one per state — he, according to TheCable, has decided to also appoint one per geo-political zone, bringing the total to 43.

The list was sent to the senate on Monday evening via executive communication and is expected to be read on the floor of the Senate today.

The senate, which will be proceeding on a two-month recess on Thursday, is expected to screen the nominees.

Contrary to speculations, only about 12 ministers will, according to the report, be re-appointed from the former cabinet.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    37 mins ago

    Tribunal reserves judgement in suit challenging Niger Governor’s election
    40 mins ago

    NAJA Training Workshop Gets Boost from Toyota Nigeria
    1 hour ago

    Boris Johnson emerges leader of UK Conservative Party
    1 hour ago

    UNAIDS targets 2020 to end HIV/AIDS epidemics in Nigeria
    2 hours ago

    Defilement: Çourt remands suspect in prison custody
    2 hours ago

    Driver, 47, docked for manslaughter
    2 hours ago

    Full list of President Buhari’s ministerial nominees
    2 hours ago

    Behold, Buhari’s Ministerial List!

    These Might Interest You...