Minority Leadership Crisis: PDP BoT Committee meets Elumelu, others

Thursday, July 11, 2019 6:57 pm


Ndudi Elumelu

The committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) on Thursday met with Mr Ndudi Elumelu and six other lawmakers.

The lawmakers were suspended by the party over House of Representatives Minority leadership crisis.

The other suspended members are -Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee chaired by former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, met with the suspended lawmakers at his Abuja residence.

The five-man committee was set-up on Tuesday to intervene in the matter and submit its report within seven days.

Members of the committee include; Sen. David Mark, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu, Sen. Adolphus Wabara and Mr Austin Opara as Secretary.

Ayu, who spoke with journalists said it was a family affairs, saying “elders of the party are meeting and this is a family affair.’’

He said that the decision of the committee would be in the best interest of the party.

Some other lawmakers elected under the platform of the party, not less than 50, also came to the venue of the meeting, in solidarity with their suspended colleagues.

One of the lawmakers who pleaded anonymity told journalists that the matter is not just about Elumelu and the suspended members alone, but something that concerns all lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP.

“This issue is not about Elumelu alone, but about all of us. So, we are here to show our support to all of us, believing that at the end of the day, the party would be stronger,’’ he said.

The PDP on Friday, suspended Elumelu and six other members of House of Representatives for one month over the minority leadership tussle in the lower chamber.

