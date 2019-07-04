Minority leadership: PDP NWC summons Elumelu, Oke, Ikpeazu, others

Thursday, July 4, 2019 7:41 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

 National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Ndudi Elumelu and six other members of the House of Representatives over the minority leadership tussle in the lower chamber.

Other members summoned were Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwadi, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid.

In a statement issued by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, the party said the decision to summon the six lawmakers was taken by the NWC at its 473 meeting held on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said that the lawmakers were to come on Friday for a crucial meeting at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja.

“The summon is in line with the provisions of Chapter 10 (57) (3) of the Constitution of the PDP.

“The members are to appear before the members of the National Working Committee at 10: 00 a.m., the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) has said it would work with the party’s NWC to resolve the minority leadership crisis in the House of Representatives.

The BoT Chairman, Sen. Walid Jibrin, in a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, said the decision was necessary following the fracas on Wednesday, at the floor of the House over the selection of the PDP/Minority, principal officers.

“As a result of the fracas, the BoT and the NWC have decided to intervene immediately by forwarding the party’s list to the Speaker for urgent implementation.

“I want to assure all that the NWC and BoT will continue to work together in order to move the party forward. That is my statement,” Jibrin said.

He, however, did not entertain any question during the briefing

