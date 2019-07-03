NADDC, FRSC to declare open Auto Journalists Workshop

By Daniels Ekugo

All is now set for the 2019 Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) training workshop scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 25, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, along the Murtala Muhammed International Airport road, Lagos.

Expected as special guests during the training are Aliyu Jelani, director-general, National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC ) and Boboye Oyeyemi, Corp Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps ( FRSC) The annual training workshop which is designed to boost human capacity for journalists reporting the automotive sector in the country is the fourth edition in the series.

During the one-day comprehensive training programme, experienced technical trainers and facilitators will be taking on the automotive reporter on basic principles of mechatronics, automotive maintenance, electrical/electronics systems and air-conditioning systems. A university don will also be taking a look at the contemporary automotive policy as well as zero tariff, while an insurance company will be dwelling on transport insurance amongst other relevant industry related issues.

According to the organising committee of the automotive journalists workshop and capacity building programme, the event will also provide avenue for critical stakeholders to ventilate their perspectives on some of the burning issues that relates with the auto industry and the way forward.

Julie Chi-Nwaoha, chairperson of this year’s event, said the auto industry is one fundamental industry in Nigeria that one cannot ignored because of the huge contributions to the nation’s economy. She emphasised that there is need for consistent training and retraining because of its benefit to the motoring journalists that are reporting the beat.

On how the training can benefit journalists and stakeholders, the chairperson said “There is no way we can finish the training and remain the same.

Also commenting on the training programme, Mike Ochonma, Chairman of Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, said the training workshop will impact positively on members as knowledgeable and competent instructors will be on hand to give their best to members. “Journalism is wide and we must open ourselves to consistent training and retraining. It is important that journalists writing about the automotive sector are well informed; they must be well educated and empowered to write effectively without fears”,The NAJA Chairman said.

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme organised to refresh the minds of practicing auto journalists on the trend of auto journalism worldwide. Members of the association are motoring journalists that cut across the newspapers, television and online media organisations including bloggers from across the country.