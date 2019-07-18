Naira gains marginally against dollar at parallel market

Thursday, July 18, 2019 8:06 pm


The Naira on Thursday gained marginally to the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N358.5 to the dollar.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N462 and N407, respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N463 and N407, respectively.

Trading at the investors’  window saw the naira closing at N361.62 to the dollar as market turnover stood at 279.72 million dollars.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (NAN) has continued with its interventions at the foreign exchange market aimed at greater stability of the naira.

The Apex bank had on Tuesday injected 210 million dollars to the market.

The sum was shared among authorised dealers, SMEs and for invisibles such as travelling allowances.

