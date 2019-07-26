Nasarawa constitutes 14-member Economic Advisory Council

Friday, July 26, 2019 3:22 pm


Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the constitution of a 14-member Investment and Economic Advisory Council.

A statement signed by Mr Tijjani Ahmed, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). announced this on Friday in Lafia.

The statement listed the members of the council as Prof. Kenyisola Ajayi (SAN) as Chairman and Ibrahim Magaji as the Secretary.

Other members are Abubakar Mohammed, Adeyemi Dipeola, Roberts Orya, Ahmed Aboki, Faisal Shu’aib, Lazarus Angbazo, Kasim Hussein, Adamu Aliyu, Imaan Ibrahim, Dikko Bala, George Manuike and Roseline Kela.

The council, according to the statement, will be inaugurated on Monday.

