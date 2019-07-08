Nasarawa govt distributes 3,000 eye glasses

The Nasarawa State Government on Monday began distribution of 3,000 free eye glasses and carried out surgeries on residents of the state with eyes problem.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, said this at the launch of three weeks eye outreach in Gudi Community of Akwanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The governor, who was represented by Ahmed Tijjani, Secretary to the State Government, said the exercise would be done in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Sule said that the eye outreach was one of the programmes line-up to be achieved within the first 100 days of his administration.

He said the exercise would include eye screening, provision of free glasses, treatment and surgery to ensure good eye sight.

“To archive this, the government has made provision for 3, 000 medicated glasses, commodities and consumables for cataract surgeries drugs and eye drops.

“The team of the eye specialists to carry out the exercise was carefully selected and was led by my Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, who himself is a reputable eye specialist.

“This initiative was targeted to focus on rural dwellers where this service is insufficient to complement the usual medical service,” the governor said.

He explained that his administration placed premium on quality health service delivery and called on members of the public with related eye challenges to avail themselves for the exercise.

In his remarks, Alhassan Adamu, Director Public Health at the State Ministry of Health, said the exercise would hold for one week in Gudi.

According to him, the second week of the exercise would hold in Doma representing the second senatorial zones, while the third week would hold in Nasarawa LGA.

The director explained that the drugs and glasses would be administered to those that needed them on the spot.

He said that those who required surgery would be taken to different general hospitals in the state with proper facilities for the surgery.