NEMA accuses Shiites of burning down 2 quick response ambulances

NEMA accuses Shiites of burning down 2 quick response ambulances

Monday, July 22, 2019 6:05 pm


NEMA Emergency Response vehicles set on fire by Shiites in Abuja

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down two ambulances at the Agency’s Emergency Response and Ambulance Bays (ERABs) in Abuja.

Head of Media and Public Relations of NEMA, Malam Sani Datti, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

“This is to confirm that ERABs of the NEMA located on Ahmadu Bello Way beside the federal secretariat was attacked today with two vehicles burnt down.

” The attack was carried out by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria commonly known as Shi’ites.” he said.

Datti explained that the affected vehicles were the Mobile Intensive Care Unit, which was a life support ambulance, and a multi-purpose Response Intervention Van.

According to him, the ERABs were situated at the location for timely response to emergencies and disasters to reduce loss of lives and property.

He said the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Maihaja had while inspecting the damage, noted that the burnt equipment were very expensive and would cost tax payers a lot of money to replace.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    Naira gains marginally against dollar parallel market
    46 mins ago

    Shiites’ bloody protest: IGP briefs President Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Minimum wage: Oyo-Ita gives reasons for delay in implementation
    1 hour ago

    HIV/AIDS: WHO recommends dolutegravir for treatment
    1 hour ago

    Ex-Boko Haram fighter to colleagues: Surrender now
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Governorship: PDP promises to abide by the rules
    2 hours ago

    Ministers, Loyalists, Fellow Countrymen
    2 hours ago

    PDP tenders 241 exhibits against Ganduje at tribunal

    These Might Interest You...