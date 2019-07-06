News Flash: Super Eagles come from behind to beat Cameroon

News Flash: Super Eagles come from behind, after taking the lead, to beat Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions 3-2 and advance to the quarter-finals of 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

The Eagles led until the 41st minute, through an Odion Ighalo goal, before being pegged back and going behind within three minutes.

Goals from Ighalo and Alex Iwobi within three minutes after the hour restored the Nigerian side’s lead and gave them the important win.

Nigeria will now on Wednesday meet the winners of the fixture between hosts Egypt and South Africa, which will be played later on Saturday.