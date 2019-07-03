Niger govt upgrades Suleja General Hospital

The Niger Government says it has awarded a N500 million contract for the upgrade of Suleja General Hospital for better service.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger disclosed this when Lado Campaign Organisation, led by Alhaji Abubakar Lado, member representing Suleja Federal Constituency visited him on Wednesday in Minna.

Bello said that his administration had also spent N2 billion to revive Suleja Water Works, adding that plans were underway to resuscitate the entire water works in the state.

The governor called on politicians in the area to work in harmony for the benefit of the people.

“Elections has come and gone, it is now time to forget all our disagreement and grievances and come together to develop our state.

“I didn’t anoint any candidate because I wanted the people to elect leaders of their choice,” he said.

He advised the people of the area to work as a team during the forthcoming local government election and elect credible people for peace and development.

Earlier, Lado said the solidarity visit was to felicitate with the governor on his re-election and to outline the projects the organisation intended to achieve for the state.

According to Lado, there is the need to put our heads together and execute the peoples’ projects, adding that the only way to achieve that was to have a good working relationships,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the people to cooperate with the state government in its effort àt improving the living standards of residents