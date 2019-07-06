Nigeria knock out title-holders Cameroon in AFCON thriller

Nigeria ousted holders and bitter rivals Cameroon from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday.

They scored twice in three minutes to come from behind and win a thrilling last-16 match 3-2 in Alexandria.

Odion Ighalo gave Nigeria a 19th minute lead, but Cameroon hit back with two goals in quick succession before half-time from Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie to take a 2-1 lead.

Ighalo levelled again for Nigeria in the 63rd minute, before Alex Iwobi snatched the winner for the jubilant Super Eagles three minutes later.

The win earned Nigeria a quarter-final place against hosts Egypt or South Africa who play later on Saturday.(Reuters/NAN)