Nigerian Army embarks on multiple projects in Jos

Monday, July 29, 2019 11:17 am


Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai: Chief of Army Staff


The Nigerian Army has embarked on the construction of multiple intervention projects in Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos in Plateau State in furtherance of its efforts to enhance civil–military relations in the country.

A statement by Maj. Ikechukwu Eze, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Division, disclosed this on Monday.

Eze said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, represented by the Commander Corps of Engineers, Maj.-Gen. J.S Malu, unveiled the projects on Sunday.

He said that projects inaugurated included the Remodeled Rhino Golf Club House and the road leading to the Rhino Golf Course which was rehabilitated.

According to him, others include foundation laying of the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment Multi Purpose Dam which, on completion, would supply potable water to Barrack’s residents and the entire host community of Rukuba and Miango in Jos.

“Other ongoing projects inspected by the COAS include the renovation work at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Central Mosque and 3 Division Training School.

“The COAS was also taken round the Barracks by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj.-Gen Nuhu Angbazo for on the spot inspection of completed projects and assessment of structures within the Barracks that require immediate attention.

“Among the structures inspected are the abandoned/dilapidated Corporal and Below Quarters (CBQ), 3 Division Hospital and Rhino Officers’ Mess.

“All projects were funded by the Nigerian Army through the timely approval of the COAS under the supervision of the GOC of 3 Division Nigerian Army,” he said.

