Nigerian, Korea sign MoU on forensic training for Nigerian police

Thursday, July 18, 2019 10:31 pm


File: Policemen


Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), on Thursday in Abuja, signed an MoU with the Nigerian Police Force to train and strengthen the capacity of personnel of the force on forensic investigation.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, who spoke at the occasion, said the personnel to be trained would be better equipped with the knowledge of forensic investigation that could be applied to all areas of investigations.

“The forensic courses that you have in your country will give us a wider horizon in terms of knowledge in different fields that will require forensic investigation.

“We will provide you with the personnel to be trained within the three years period and after which we will assess the programme to see its effectiveness.

“That will give us room to identify the areas we can improve on to get the maximum benefit of the MoU,” he said.

He said that the training would be held in Korea, adding that it would be on forensic investigation, counter terrorism, kidnap and abduction as well as community policing.

Amb. Lee In-tae, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, said the training to be acquired under the MoU would impact positively on the capacity of the beneficiaries.

He commended the inspector-general for the opportunity given to the KOICA to partner the Nigerian Police. (NAN)Nige

