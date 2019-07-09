Nigerian Law School calls 866 graduates to bar

The Nigerian Law School on Tuesday in Abuja called to the Nigerian Bar a total of 866 graduates of the school.

Prof. Isa Ciroma, Director-General of the school, in his address at the ceremony, said that 850 of the candidates were successful after the April 2019 Bar Final Examinations while 16 candidates were from previous Bar Final Examinations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the school while releasing the results recently said that a total of 1,680 participated in the Bar Final examinations.

It added that while 850 were successful, 34 had conditional pass mark and 724 failed the examinations.

Ciroma explained that the Council of Legal Education, since 2016 approved that henceforth, resit students for the examinations must undertake two months revision exercise for eligibility to write the examinations.

Recent performance at the examinations, Ciroma said, justified the initiative with a success rate put at 50.60 per cent.

Ciroma, who presented the candidates before the Body of Benchers, said that the candidates had successfully completed the vocational training at the school, as prescribed by the Legal Education Act.

“They have all taken the prescribed examinations as well as the dining terms and met all other required conditions set by the Council of Legal Education.

“I am happy to affirm that they all exhibited good manners and decorum during their training and have also been groomed in the best ethics and ethos of our noble profession.

“The screening committee of your distinguished body has carefully perused the records of the aspirants and found them worthy to be presented for Call to the Nigerian Bar.

“I attest that they are fit and proper persons for Call to the Nigerian Bar.”

He urged the graduates to make the best of the profession, while also ensuring strict adherence to its norms and ethics.

Also speaking, Justice Tanko Mohammed, Chairman, Body of Benchers, while congratulating the graduates, urged them to be of good behaviour and also maintain the integrity of the profession.

Mohammad, who is also the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) said that the ceremony was an evidence of the graduates hard work and support by their parents and guardians.

He said: “The journey ahead of you is far more than you have covered, life is expansive, I urge you to spend each day wisely.

“Too much is expected of lawyers, set your goals and ensure you achieve them because the future of your profession lies in your hands, plan it or it will plan for you and if you allow it plan for, it may not be the best.”

Mohammad advised the graduates to always uphold the laws of the profession, represent their clients well, avoid the get-rich-quickly syndrome and be diligent.

He said that the graduates must abide by the rules and provisions of the profession which he noted, were sacrosanct and required strict adherence at all times.

He added that where a complaint was made against any practitioner’s conduct, an alleged offence is put side by side the provisions of the Rules of the Professional Conduct and once established, the defaulter is sanctioned accordingly, by the disciplinary committee.