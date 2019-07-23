Nigerians deserve more under Next Level agenda — Omo-Agege

Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has said Nigerians deserve a better deal under the “Next Level” agenda of the current administration.

A statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Tuesday said the Deputy President of the Senate disclosed this at the 2019 summit of Association of Professional Bodies in Nigeria(APBN).

Omo-Agege, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Legislative and Plenary Matters, Mr Efe Duku, said the 9th National Assembly would evoke legislative interventions to achieve national development as contained in the “Next Level Agenda” of the current administration.

He said the senate was poised to ensure positive changes through major legislative interventions to overcome the nation’s challenges in critical areas like security, economy, public finance management reform, infrastructure, criminal legislation reform, anti-corruption, electoral reforms and revival of the real sector.

He said the National Assembly had confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment toward realising the “Next Level Agenda” for the good of Nigerians.

He said “Having spent the past four years to reset our national leadership foundation on many fronts, Nigerians deservedly expect our ‘next level’ to be one of visible positive outcomes.

“That is exactly what the 9th National Assembly promises to deliver through major legislative interventions for good governance in critical areas like public security, the economy, public finance management reform, public infrastructure, criminal legislation reform, anti-corruption; electoral reforms, and reviving the real sector.

“The 9th National Assembly has implicit confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s patriotic personal commitment to a steady realisation of the Next Level agenda.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, APBN President, Mr Olumuyiwa Ajibola, said the summit was conceived to bring together key professionals in the country to dialogue on issues of national development across all sectors .

He said the summit would examine existing policies of the Federal Government, the state and the private sector with a view to realise the national objectives.

He said the summit was designed specifically to ensure how best to support the realisation of the Next Level desire of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ajibola said the association had an indispensable role to play to realise the agenda of government.