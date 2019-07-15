NiMet predicts rains, thunderstorm for Tuesday

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstotorm, rains across the country for Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja predicted thunderstorms over Sokoto, Yelwa, Southern Borno and Nguru of Northern States in the morning hours.

It predicted cloudy condition over most parts of the region later in the day except for Nguru which was expected to experience thunderstorms.

According to NiMet, the day and night temperatures of the Northern region are expected to be 29 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius and 22 degree to 27 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central States, thunderstorms and rain are anticipated over Bauchi, Yola, Jos, Taraba and Abuja in the morning hours.

“There are possibilities of thunderstorms over Abuja, Taraba, Yola and Plateau axis during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Day and night temperature values are expected to be 25 degree to 31 degree Celsius and 17 degree to 24 degree Celsiue respectively,” it said.

It predicted morning rain over most parts of the South States, leaving the entire South East inland in cloudy condition.

The agency forecast intermittent rains over most places in the region later in the day with day and Night temperature of 29 degree to 33 degree Celsius and 20 degree to 23 degee Celsius respectively. (NAN)