NJC recommends appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN

NJC recommends appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 10:20 pm


Justice Tanko Muhammad, Ag Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari, the appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Mr Soji  Oye, the Director of Information of the NJC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja after the Council rose from an emergency meeting.

The meeting which was initially presided over by Justice Umaru Abdullahi, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Subsequently, the plenary of the Meeting presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad, recommended to the Governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, eight successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the States.

The appointments for states are :

  1. Chief Judge, Sokoto State High Court of Justice and Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa
  1. Chief Judge, Lagos State High Court of Justice and Justice Kazeem O. Alogba
  1. Chief Judge, Anambra State High Court of Justice and Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu
  1. Chief Judge, Ebonyi State High Court of Justice and Justice Nwaigwe Anselm
  1. Chief Judge, Niger State High Court of Justice and Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki
  1. Chief Judge, Taraba High Court of Justice and  Justice Filibus B. Andetur
  1. Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano

Hon. Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai

  1. Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa

Hon. Kadi Isa Jibrin Gantsa

The NJC said the newly appointed Heads of Court will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

Council at the meeting commended President Buhari, for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the State Judiciaries and called on the various State Executives to as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation.

The NJC said that this is not only in line with the constitutional dictates, but presently the Judicial position and therefore calls on State Executives to commence immediate implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Judiciaries.

The council also considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine other Judicial officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.

Join The Conversation

One Comment

  • MADU NDIBE says:
    July 10, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    NJC is bunch of sycophants who are subserviant to the presidency. In appointing Mohammed as substantive CJN demonstrates their hypocrisy and lack of independent. I regretted leaving my work to return to Nigeria to waste my time to attend the Nigerian law school and subsequent call to bar.

    The NJC threat that the acting will be disciplined in the manner he accepted to be the acting CJN no meaningful action taken. I am sure the acting CJN the most senior JSC in the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Nigeria demands investigation into murder of Ndubuisi
    25 mins ago

    Sen. Diri joins Bayelsa Governorship race
    26 mins ago

    News Flash: Super Eagles dash South African dreams to progress
    43 mins ago

    Senate to investigate Shiite’s invasion of NASS, Edo Assembly crisis
    51 mins ago

    Federer overcomes shaky start to join Grand Slam 100 club
    56 mins ago

    2019 AFCON: Senegal claim semi-final spot with laboured 1-0 win
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Guber: Abubakar picks PDP nomination form, promises to make Kogi great
    2 hours ago

    NiMet predicts rain for Thursday

    These Might Interest You...