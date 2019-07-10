NJC recommends appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari, the appointment of Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Mr Soji Oye, the Director of Information of the NJC disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja after the Council rose from an emergency meeting.

The meeting which was initially presided over by Justice Umaru Abdullahi, considered and approved the recommendation of its Interview Committee that screened the two candidates presented by the Federal Judicial Service Commission to it for appointment as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Subsequently, the plenary of the Meeting presided over by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad, recommended to the Governors of Sokoto, Lagos, Anambra, Ebonyi, Niger, Taraba, Kano, and Jigawa States, eight successful candidates for appointment as Chief Judges and Grand Kadis for the States.

The appointments for states are :

Chief Judge, Sokoto State High Court of Justice and Justice Muhammad S. Sifawa

Chief Judge, Lagos State High Court of Justice and Justice Kazeem O. Alogba

Chief Judge, Anambra State High Court of Justice and Justice Ijem Onwuamaegbu

Chief Judge, Ebonyi State High Court of Justice and Justice Nwaigwe Anselm

Chief Judge, Niger State High Court of Justice and Justice Aliyu M. Mayaki

Chief Judge, Taraba High Court of Justice and Justice Filibus B. Andetur

Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Kano

Hon. Kadi Tijjani Yusuf Yakasai

Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Jigawa

Hon. Kadi Isa Jibrin Gantsa

The NJC said the newly appointed Heads of Court will be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the Senate and State Houses of Assembly, as the case may be.

Council at the meeting commended President Buhari, for his unequivocal position on the financial autonomy for the State Judiciaries and called on the various State Executives to as a matter of urgency, commence its immediate implementation.

The NJC said that this is not only in line with the constitutional dictates, but presently the Judicial position and therefore calls on State Executives to commence immediate implementation of Financial Autonomy for State Judiciaries.

The council also considered notification of retirements of Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Chief Judges of Gombe, Edo, Niger, Ebonyi, Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi States as well as those of nine other Judicial officers from the Federal High Court, High Courts of Gombe, Delta, Edo, Imo, Benue and Katsina States.