No to Ruga Settlement in Oyo State-Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Oyo State government has come up with its position on the Federal Government planned Ruga settlement project, saying that the state government had no land demarcated for the proposed settlement for the Fulani herdsmen for rearing cattle.

Disclosing this, the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the State Governor, Taiwo Adisa said that there was no iota of truth that Oyo State was part of the shortlisted states proposed by the Federal Government for the establishment of Ruga settlement.

He said, “Ruga settlement is a Federal Government project and till this moment, Oyo State is not aware of the operation and the process that leads to the decision”.

Adisa, who pointed out that Oyo State would not run away in tackling issues affecting the indigenes and residents of the state, noted that the government has not been sincere in tackling the problem of farmers/herders clashes. He said that sincerity on the part of government would bring solution to the problem and strengthen the security in the country.

He stressed, “Nigeria is not only the country rearing cattle. The people at the Federal level should find a way of tackling insecurity instead of the proposed Ruga settlement across the nation.”