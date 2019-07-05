Northern governor’s condemn Agatu killings

Northern governor’s condemn Agatu killings

Friday, July 5, 2019 10:34 pm


O

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

 The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the killing of 25 people in Agatu, Benue.
The people were killed on Sunday at a Church service at Okokolo Village of Agatu Local Government Area of the state.
The forum in a statement by its Chairman, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau,described the killings as a heinous crime that must not go unpunished.
The forum expressed regret that the incident occurred when relative peace had returned to the state.
The northern governors also commiserated with the Government and people of Benue over the petroleum tanker explosion in Ahumbe village along the ever busy Makurdi-Aliade-Otukpo road of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state.
The tragedy occurred on Monday during which 50 people were killed while 100 others were injured.
“The northern governors are deeply saddened by the two ugly incidents and prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims,” the statement said.
The forum urged Gov. Samuel Ortom to rise above the tragedies and  provide the leadership that brings hope to the people of the state.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    Plateau Central Senatorial poll: Paradang closes case with 13 witnesses at tribunal
    54 mins ago

    Seyi Tinubu covers July/August issue of Pleasures Magazine
    1 hour ago

    Man Bags One Year Jail Term For Sharing Pornographic Images
    2 hours ago

    Zamfara police rescue 40 kidnapped victims
    2 hours ago

    The story of Anthony, President Adesina’s adoptive son from Madagascar
    3 hours ago

    A Hearty Toast to Francis Oluwole Awogboro, “VQB”
    3 hours ago

    Kulture Yard, a gospel-filled Nightclub/Lounge Opens tomorrow
    3 hours ago

    Kogi guber: APC adopts indirect primaries

    These Might Interest You...