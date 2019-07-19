NPA appoints new GMs, AGMs

NPA appoints new GMs, AGMs

Friday, July 19, 2019 10:55 pm


Hadiza-Bala-Usman, MD, NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced a major management change with the appointment new General Managers (GMs) and Assistant General Managers (AGMs) to inject new ideas into the organisation and boost service delivery.

The General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr Adams Jatto, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, this exercise is coming on the heels of an ealier appointment and redeployment of port managers and other senior officials.

“With this development Hajia Aisha Ali Ibrahim now becomes the GM Marine and Operations; Capt. Jerome Angyunwe – GM Health, Safety and Environment; Malam Isah Suwaid Ali – GM Superannuation; Mr Musa Yaro – GM Procurement, and Mr Mohammed Kabiru Kolo- GM Audit.

“Others include Mr Olumide Omotosho – GM Security; Mr Sylvanus Ezugwu – GM Finance; Mrs Nana Yakubu – GM Public Private Partnership; Mrs Christiana Akpa – GM Medicals, and Mr Innocent Gamboro – GM Corporate and strategic Planing.

“In the Assistant General Managers cadre Ayodele Durowaiye becomes AGM Operations; Mrs Zainab Kwande – AGM Servicom; Mr Hassan Danjuma – AGM Corporate and Strategic Communications; Mr Talum Amos – AGM Hydrographic; Mr Jamil Khalil – AGM Security; Engr. Suleiman Anas – AGM Corporate and strategic Planning, and Mr Shehu Mohammed – AGM Public and Private Partnership.

“Others of AGM cadre are Chuma Ezeneinyinya – AGM Occupational Health; Dr Chinwe Nwokolo – AGM Medical Services; Capt. Sylvester Owobu – AGM Marine; Izegboya Ethel – AGM Board; Felix Onyile – AGM Human Resources; Mr Sani Isu – AGM Land and Estate,” the statement read in part.

According to Jatto other AGM appointees included; Tokunbo Akingbuwa – AGM Budget; Olusola Dairo – AGM Performance Management; Akinlabi Illesanmi – AGM Civil, and Mrs Lucy Gukas – AGM Tariff and Billing.

He said that the appointments were tandem with the succession plan policy set up by the Managing Director of NPA, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman-led management, to fill leadership gaps that had arisen in the wake of the retirement of some senior officials of the authority.

The appointment of the new officials would further refresh the composition of the organisation’s leadership structure and inject new ideas that would move the NPA ahead in pursuit of her vision of becoming the leading port authority Africa.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Algeria win 2019 AFCON with early goal over Senegal
    1 hour ago

    Langtang North: Appeal Tribunal declares PDP winner
    2 hours ago

    5 inmates bag degrees in Kirikiri prison – NOUN VC
    2 hours ago

    Kaduna: Tribunal adjourns as El Rufai opens defence
    2 hours ago

    Bandits commanders agree to suspend attacks in Zamfara
    2 hours ago

    Ajimobi Left N90b Debt, Not N150b – Ajimobi’s Aides
    2 hours ago

    Drug war: NDLEA to recruit 5,000 personnel
    3 hours ago

    Security: Tambuwal warns against killing innocent Fulanis

    These Might Interest You...