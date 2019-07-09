NSCDC arrests fake eye doctor in Adamawa

NSCDC arrests fake eye doctor in Adamawa

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 3:41 pm


NSCDC-Commandant-General , Abdullahi Muhammadu

 

The Adamawa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested an alleged fake Optometrist, who operates in Yola.

The state Commandant of the Corps, Mr. Nuraddeen Abdullahi, gave the name of the suspect as Imuere Ejiro.

He was alleged to be rendering services in two private clinics in Yola, before he was arrested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the suspect was arrested in possession of photocopies of academic qualification belonging to his younger brother.

The fake optometrist was once arrested in Lagos by the Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians’ Registration Board of Nigeria, which fined him N200,000.

The NSCDC Commandant said there was a joint operation going on with other agencies to make things difficult for criminals in the state.

He however called for more public support to security agencies in the state.

“The NSCDC has also sent some of its personnel to training as Agro-Rangers to contain farmers/herders conflicts in the state,” Abdullahi said.

Reacting to his arrest, the suspect said he had operated in Taraba, Lagos and Adamawa states before his arrest.

Ejiro who insisted that he was a qualified optometrist, said his arrest in Lagos was because he was practicing without registration.

“The Board asked me to pay registration fee of N255,000 and I have so far made part payment of N65,000 to the Board,” the suspect said.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa branch Chairman of Nigerian Optometric Association, Dr. Okafor Ikechukwu, said the association had made contacts and discovered that the suspect was a quack.

“He is a quack and impostor who has been defrauding citizens of Adamawa of their hard earned money and at the same time putting their eye sight at risk by prescribing lens which is not licensed,” Ikechukwu said.

 

 

