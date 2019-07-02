NSE suspends trading in shares of 11 companies

NSE suspends trading in shares of 11 companies

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 7:57 pm


Dealers at the Nigerian Stock Exchange

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday suspended trading in the shares of 11 companies over delayed filing of accounts.

Mr Godstime Iwenekhai, NSE Head, Listings Regulation Department stated this in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Iwenekhai said that the affected companies were: Conoil, FTN Cocoa Processors, Goldlink Insurance, Lasaco Assurance, Niger Insurance and R.T. Briscoe.

Others are: Resort Savings & Loans, Royal Exchange, Standard Alliance Insurance and Universal Insurance.

He said that the suspension was in accordance with Rule 3, 1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and treatment of default filing, and Rulebook of The Exchange.

“If an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, The Exchange will: (a) Send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two business days after the end of the Cure Period.

“The exchange will after the Cure suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities; and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the market within 24 hours of the suspension.

“In accordance with the rules set forth above, the suspension of the above-listed companies will only be lifted upon the submission of the relevant accounts and provided The Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules of the Exchange,” Iwenekhai stated.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    35 dead, 101 persons injured in Benue tanker explosion, says FRSC
    52 mins ago

    Ethiopia restores mobile internet in capital after 10 days outage
    1 hour ago

    UN to remove Jesus’ birthplace from danger list of heritage sites
    1 hour ago

    Investors lose N94bn on NSE
    1 hour ago

    Kogi, Bayelsa guber poll: INEC to resume distribution of uncollected PVCs
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, others sign new OPEC Charter
    2 hours ago

    Oyo Govt. to Partner with UI
    2 hours ago

    Taraba Assembly adopts death penalty for kidnappers

    These Might Interest You...