Number Plates: Oct. 2 new enforcement deadline

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday, announced the shift of nationwide enforcement of number plates on motorcycles and tricycles and rider’s licence to Oct. 2.

FRSC’s Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, announced this at news briefing in Abuja and said that the decision was reached by the corps and the Joint Tax Board (JTF).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, had on June 20, directed a nationwide clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles without number plates with effect from Aug. 1.

He had also issued directives to Commanding Officers of the corps nationwide to engage relevant stakeholders and associations on the proposed clampdown.

The corps’ spokesmen in all the commands were equally directed to carry out elaborate advocacy and sensitisation of operators of motorcycles and tricycles on the need to register the vehicles.

Kazeem explained that the change in enforcement date was to allow the JTB to further sensitise state governments, especially Boards of Internal Revenue of states, on the proposed clampdown.

“The shift is to also give room for State Boards of Internal Revenue to request for number plates and drivers’ licences for motorcyclists and tricycle operators, especially in states where the items are currently in short supply.”

He said that the grace period would also be utilised for further consultations with relevant stakeholders and sensitisation of the public to secure the support of all on the need to adhere to road traffic laws.

“It is also to enhance the success of the ongoing campaign against insecurity in the country.

“The earlier ultimatum given by the Corps Marshal for commencement of enforcement was sequel to reports of pervasive use of motorcycles and tricycles for urban transportation without the riders being properly licensed.

“Some were also operating without registered number plates as prescribed by law.

“FRSC relied on Section 10 Sub-Section 4(h) and (i) of FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007, which made possession of class “A’’ Driver’s License and number plates mandatory for motorcycles and tricycles riders before they can operate on the nation’s roads.

“By this extension, all Motor Licensing Authorities (MLAs) across the country are advised to make necessary arrangements that would facilitate easy acquisition of the Class A licence and the number plates to avoid any ugly incidents.

“All applicants desiring fresh class “A” licence are to first present themselves for driving tests at the Vehicle Inspection Office before advancing to the capturing unit for continuation of the process,” Kazeem said.