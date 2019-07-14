Obaigbena’s 60th Birthday: Nigerians Honour Him At Thanksgiving Service

Obaigbena’s 60th Birthday: Nigerians Honour Him At Thanksgiving Service

Sunday, July 14, 2019 7:48 pm


Nduka Obaigbena

Eminent Nigerians on Sunday graced the 60th birthday thanksgiving service in honour of Chairman of THISDAY Newspaper/ARISE Television, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena.

Among dignitaries at the thanksgiving service held at The Cathedral Church of Christ, The Marina, Lagos Island, were, according to THISDAY report, Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku; Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; business mogul, Chief Adekunle Ojora, and his wife, Erelu Ojuolape; Founder, Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko; former Governor of Delta State, Mr Emmanuel Uduaghan; and CEO, Nigeria Export Processing Council, Mr Segun Awolowo, Jnr.

L-R: Obi of Owa Kingdom, Obi Emmanuel Efeizomor; brother of the celebrant, Ben Obaigbena; celebrant’s mother, Princess Margaret Obaigbena, and children of the celebrant at Mr. Nduka Obaigbena’s 60th Birthday Thanksgiving Service at The Cathedral Church of Christ, The Marina, Lagos

Others include former Minister of Foreign Affairs and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum, Mr. Odein Ajumogobia; former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank, Emeka Onwuka; prominent Lagos politician, Mr. Jimi Agbaje; and Publisher, Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (right) and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State (2nd Right) at Mr. Nduka Obaigbena’s 60th Birthday Thanksgiving Service at The Cathedral Church of Christ, The Marina, Lagos

Also present were the Managing Director of THiISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello; Deputy Managing Director, THISDAY, Mr. Kayode Komolafe; Publisher of the Source Magazine, Mrs. Comfort Obi; prominent Borno politician, Kashim Ibrahim-Imam; and former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

