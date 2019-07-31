Obaseki assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Wednesday, July 31, 2019 4:54 pm


 

Gov. Godwin Obaseki:

Six commissioners who were recently appointed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, have been assigned portfolios.

The Governor also announced a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Obaseki who announced this at the weekly State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday in Benin City, also effected minor reshuffle of his cabinet.

The new commissioners and their ministries are: Marie Edeko (Social Development), Damian Lawani (Ministry of Youth), and Joe Ikpea (Minerals, Oil and Gas).

Others are: Felix Akhabue (Cooperatives and Wealth Creation), Moses Agbakor (Energy), and Momoh Oise Omorogbe (Budget and Economic Planning).

In the minor cabinet reshuffle, the former commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, Monday Osaigbovo, was moved to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs; while the former Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale now heads the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Erstwhile Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Jimoh Ijegbai, now heads the Ministry of Education.

The five Special Advisers who were appointed alongside the commissioners in the first week of July, were also assigned portfolios.

Andrew Momodu is the Special Adviser, Public Order and Security, while Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, former member of the Edo State House of Assembly, is now the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, in Edo South.

Hon. Magdalene Ohenhen, former Commissioner for Women Affairs is now Special Adviser Political Matters, Edo Central; the former Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto is the Special Adviser, Parliamentary Issues; while Ojo Asien, is now Special Adviser, Political Matters, Edo North.

