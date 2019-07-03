Obaseki drops 8 commissioners, nominates 6 replacements, appoints 5 special advisers  

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 6:59 pm


 

Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Wednesday announced a major shakeup in his cabinet, dropping eight commissioners in the reshuffle.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie.

The statement also announced the nomination of six persons for appointment as commissioners and the appointment of five Special Advisers.

The state said: “The Edo State Government has approved the reshuffle of the State Executive Council (EXCO), with the Commissioners named below relieved of their appointments with effect from the date of this announcement.”

The affected Commissioners are: Joseph Ugheoke (Energy and Water Resources), Magdalene Ohenhen (Women Affairs and Social Development), and Engr. Osahon Amiolemen (Infrastructure).

Others are Dr. David Osifo (Health), Mika Amanokha (Youths and Special Duties), Mariam Abubakar (Budget), Barr. Emmanuel Usoh (Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment), Dr. Christopher Adesotu (Science and Technology).

While wishing them well in their future endeavours, the statement advised the outgoing commissioners to handover all government properties in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries in their ministries.

“The state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead, while congratulating the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers, urging them to serve the people with integrity,” the statement said.

Those nominated for appointment as commissioners are: Damian Lawani, Joe Ikpea, Felix Akhabue, Moses Agbakor, Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edeko.

The newly appointed Special Advisers include the immediate past Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Kabiru Adjoto; two former Commissioners, Magdalene Ohenhen and Osaigbovo Iyoha; Andrew Momodu and Ojo Asien.

