Officer who appeared with DCG rank is mentally unstable — Customs

Officer who appeared with DCG rank is mentally unstable — Customs

Tuesday, July 9, 2019 8:33 am


Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Nura Dahiru who appeared in the office wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller- General

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says an Assistant Superintendent of Customs, Nura Dahiru who appeared in the office wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller- General (DCG) on Monday was not in the right frame of mind.

The Public Relations Officer of NCS, Mr Joseph Attah said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Attah was reacting to the incident where one of the officers of the service declared himself as Comptroller-General and wanted to takeover on Monday at the Headquarters.

An anonymous Source at the Customs headquarters in Abuja told NAN that Dahiru walked in on Monday morning wearing the new rank, and went into the office of Hameed Ali, the Comptroller-General, saying he was there to take over from him.

Attah dismissed the report on social media that the officer wanted to assume duty as comptroller-general,  adding that there was nothing like attempting to takeover rather a case of mental challenge.

“Nothing like attempting to takeover office, What happened was that an assistant superintendent of Customs came to the office wearing the rank of a Deputy Comptroller-General.

“From questions and answers that followed, it was obvious that he was not in the right frame of mind, so a doctor was immediately invited.

“He is presently under going medical examination at the medical unit of the service.

“His picture is unfortunately going viral in the social media with a wrong narrative that he came to takeover office from the CGC. This is not correct as it is just a pure medical case,”  he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    43 mins ago

    Iran makes new nuclear threats
    1 hour ago

    Court hears how 3 truck conductors allegedly beat man to death for stealing phone
    1 hour ago

    Serena wants Murena mixed doubles team name
    1 hour ago

    How my father was killed by police sergeant, son tells court
    1 hour ago

    Can an Illiberal Political Class Usher in a Social Democracy?
    1 hour ago

    Zamfara ALGON accuses State Govt. of denying LGs funds
    1 hour ago

    Why there was “little uproar” at Lagos orientation camp – NYSC
    2 hours ago

    2019 AFCON: Zaha’s goal sends Cote d’Ivoire into last eight

    These Might Interest You...