Ogun Assembly partners police on security

The Ogun House of Assembly on Friday held a security parley with the leadership of the state Police Command as part of the efforts to strengthen the security network in the state.

The meeting, which was organised by the lawmakers, was held at the Assembly complex at Oke-Mosan in Abeokuta.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, said the meeting was to enhance effective community policing with a view to tacking crime in the state.

Oluomo gave an assurance that members of the Assembly in their different constituencies would continue to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to guarantee protection of lives and property in the state.

Responding, the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, noted that the parley would enhance the job of the police and make the task of effective policing easier for his men.

Makama, who stressed the importance of timely information in crime prevention, urged the lawmakers and members of the public to give necessary information and feedback to the command in order to strengthen the security network in all parts of the state.

He said some of the measures taken by the command to ensure peace include regular discussions with herdsmen toward ensuring that they carry out their activities without threat to human life and damage to farmlands.