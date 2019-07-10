Ogun police commissioner vows to go tough with cultists

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Ogun State Commissioner for police, Bashir Makama has issued a stern warning to members of various cult groups operating in the state to either denounce their membership or be severely dealt with under the full weight of the law.

Bashir issued the warning amidst lamentation that cultism is becoming major security challenge threatening the peace and tranquility of the State.

The Police chief reiterated his commitment to ensure that cultism and other security challenges facing the state are curtailed.

The police boss spoke at an interactive forum put together by Crime Buster Magazine in conjunction with the State’s Police Public Relations Office to mark his 100 days in office as the commissioner in Ogun state.

The programme was put together to review and take note of pressing issues of security in the state also highlighted records of performance by the new CP within the short period in the state.

Makama who regretted that in some areas of the State people find it difficult to sleep with their two eyes closed, vowed to make the State a hot place for hoodlums.

He identified Ikenne, Sgamu and Ijebu-Ode as some of the major areas facing security challenges, adding that security measure have been taken to restore normalcy in the areas.

His words “Our understanding have shown that almost all the criminal acts perpetrated in the state are linked to members of cult groups. Cultism is the main issue breeding criminalism in the State. We will make sure we locate all their hideout and apprehend anyone found culpable.”

He added “We will allow you (cult members) to denounce and you will be our supervisor”.

“If you suspect any cultist around you, don’t hesitate to report such a person. Let us support the police to combat security challenge in Ogun State”.he urged

Also, I’ve discovered that the criminals here are baby criminals compared to where I a was coming from. My experience became wide when the issue of Herdsmen and farmers began,” he said.