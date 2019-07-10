Ogun students ask Gov. Abiodun to reopen TASCE

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Worried by the lock down of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Ijagun, Ogun State, the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has charged the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to see to the reopening of the institution without further delay.

It would be recalled that the institution has been under lock for over six months as the lecturers were protesting over unpaid salaries.

The students, who spoke yesterday through their newly elected National President, Comrade Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke, at a press conference in Abeokuta, the State capital, expressed their confidence in the ability of Gov Abiodun’s administration to rejuvenate the state’s education sector.

They however lamented that the shut down of activities at TACSE could affect students academic performance.

He stated, “Though, we believe that the Governor has come to restore the glory of the State, we seize this medium to implore him to see to the reopening of Tai Solarin College of Education that has been under lock for months now.”

Speaking on the Association’s just concluded election which was held on over the weekend, the President stressed that democracy must thrive, not only in the state but also in the country at large, insisting, “credible electoral process is needed as a manure to grow the tree of democracy.’