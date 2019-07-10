Ogun students ask Gov. Abiodun to reopen TASCE

Ogun students ask Gov. Abiodun to reopen TASCE

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 8:45 am


Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta
Worried by the lock down of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Ijagun, Ogun State,  the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has charged the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to see to the reopening of the institution without further delay.
It would be recalled that the institution has been under lock for over six months as the lecturers were protesting over unpaid salaries.
The students, who spoke yesterday through their newly elected National President, Comrade Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke,  at a press conference in Abeokuta, the State capital, expressed their confidence in the ability of  Gov Abiodun’s administration to rejuvenate the state’s education sector.
They however lamented that the shut down of activities at TACSE could affect students academic performance.
 He stated, “Though, we believe that the Governor has come to restore the glory of the State, we seize this medium to implore him to see to the reopening of Tai Solarin College of Education that has been under lock for months now.”
Speaking on the Association’s just concluded election which was held on over the weekend, the President stressed that democracy must thrive, not only in the state but also in the country at large, insisting, “credible electoral process is needed as a manure to grow the tree of democracy.’

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Gov. Abiodun appoints senior aides
    2 hours ago

    Missing American scientist found dead in Crate
    3 hours ago

    Reps. Minority Leadership: PDP BoT sets up committee to intervene 
    3 hours ago

    Ex minister tasks FG on investment
    3 hours ago

    Don seeks more professorial chairs in varsities
    3 hours ago

    Policemen collecting money for bail not different from kidnappers – Lagos CP
    3 hours ago

    Why INEC will continue use of Vice Chancellors for elections – Prof Yakubu
    4 hours ago

    Residents foil fresh oil pipeline fire at Ijegun

    These Might Interest You...