Ogunoye emerges as new Olowo of Owo

Prince Ajibade Ogunoye has beaten 17 other contestants to emerge the Olowo-designate of Owo Kingdom in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ogunoye got 14 votes out of the 15 votes cast by the 15 senior Omolowos who have the sole responsibility to select the king for the ancient town in an election conducted by officials of the local government.

Ogunoye is from Ogunoye ruling house of the town.

In his appreciation speech, the Olowo-designate, who lauded the electoral process, promised to preserve and promote the customs and traditions of the town.

Promising a clear departure from the past, Ogunoye gave an assurance that peace would reign during his era and all contentions would be resolved.

He asked for the collaboration of other contestants to make Owo town great.

Also speaking, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo, the Ojomuluda of Ijebu-Owo, urged the Olowo-designate to conduct himself as befitting his current status.

Oladoyinbo also urged him to caution his supporters against displaying excessive exuberance so as not to promote violence, adding that he must be magnanimous in victory.

He said other princes who contested were also qualified to be king, urging him to collaborate with them in developing the community.