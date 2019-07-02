Olamide welcomes second son with partner

Nigerian Rapper, Olamide popularly known as ‘baddosneh’ and Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman have welcome their second son in Maryland, USA.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to announce the birth, with a photo of himself carrying the baby.

He also caption the photo quoting the name of the baby.

Photo Credit: @baddosneh

“July the 1st ⚔️ Tunrepin Myles Adedeji 🖤,” he wrote.

Olamide proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his son, Adebukumi in 2018.

The pair who have been together since 2011, have a son, Maximilian Boluwatife who was born in 2015. (NAN)