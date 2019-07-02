Olamide welcomes second son with partner

Olamide welcomes second son with partner

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 3:42 pm


 Nigerian Rapper, Olamide popularly known as ‘baddosneh’ and Adebukumi Aisha Suleiman have welcome their second son in Maryland, USA.

The rapper took to his Instagram page to announce the birth, with a photo of himself carrying the baby.

He also caption the photo quoting the name of the baby.

Photo Credit: @baddosneh
“July the 1st ⚔️ Tunrepin Myles Adedeji 🖤,” he wrote.

Olamide proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his son, Adebukumi in 2018.

The pair who have been together since 2011, have a son, Maximilian Boluwatife who was born in 2015. (NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    “Nobody is coming to take our land in Ekiti”- Fayemi
    57 mins ago

    N6.9b Fraud: “Fayose, You Can Have Your Passport, Return it 16 Sept”- Court
    1 hour ago

    UN expresses concern over slow development in Sahel region
    2 hours ago

    Court remands 3 for beating policeman to death
    2 hours ago

    Mo Abudu’s daughter weds in California
    2 hours ago

    13 ships with petrol arrive Lagos ports
    2 hours ago

    Ethiopian Airlines clarifies alleged seizure of foreign currency at Addis Ababa Airport
    2 hours ago

    Dead Body of Stowaway fall from Kenya Airways Plane

    These Might Interest You...