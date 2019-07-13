OML-25 Shutdown: SPDC is demonic, says Kula monarch

OML-25 Shutdown: SPDC is demonic, says Kula monarch

Saturday, July 13, 2019 3:10 pm


Shell Petroleum Development Company

King Kroma Eleki, Sara XIV, the traditional ruler of Kula Kingdom in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers, has described Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), operating OML-25 as demonic.

King Sara told newsmen at his palace in Kula on Saturday that there was no significant development to associate with SPDC after 40 years of operation in the area.

He said that the shutting down of OML-25 facility operated by SPDC was as a result of accumulated manipulation of the people over the years.

“My position is, I don’t want SPDC to come back to Kula because there is nothing of significance that as a Kingdom we can appreciate them for.

“If the licence of OML-25 has been renewed in favour of SPDC, I urged government to to give its operations to indigenous oil companies, preferably, Belema Oil Producing,” he said.

According to King Sara, as a recognised traditional ruler, he attended the meeting convened by the Rivers Government to resolve the issue of OML-25 to give necessary advice.

“I attended the meeting as a recognised traditional ruler in the state to render advice for the purpose of brokering peace.

“In the meeting, before I signed theMemorandum of Understanding ( MoU), I told them that it will not lead to opening of the OML-25 facility that has been shutdown because most the signatories are not the real stakeholders.

“I advised the government and SPDC to tarry a bit and visit the area and see the level of underdevelopment,” he added.

OML-25 facility was shutdown by women from its host communities in Kula Kingdom.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Fayemi Condoles With Pa Fasoranti Over Daughter’s Killing
    16 mins ago

    Akeredolu visits Fasoranti, seeks urgent measures to tackle insecurity
    31 mins ago

    Chancellor Merkel calls Hitler assassination attempt a role model
    36 mins ago

    NMA wants Edo govt intervention to improve healthcare services
    37 mins ago

    Dana Air apologises to passengers over flight disruptions
    40 mins ago

    We Won’t Allow Benin Republic Take Tongeji Island – Abiodun
    47 mins ago

    British politicians decry London police threat of journalists
    51 mins ago

    British politicians criticise London police for threatening to prosecute journalists 

    These Might Interest You...