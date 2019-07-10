Ondo acquires amphibious excavator to tackle flooding

The Ondo State Government has acquired an amphibious excavator (swamp buggy), to combat the perennial flood ravaging many parts of the state.

The state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, while commissioning the excavator in Akure on Wednesday, said it would be promptly put to use to dredge and clear waterways in order to save lives and property.

The Governor noted that the equipment is necessary because the state is prone to flooding, especially during the rainy season, due to its geographical location.

He explained further that the state government had to urgently purchase a new excavator to replace the faulty one acquired in 2015.

“It is also necessary for the state to get prepared, in view of the warning by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) of intensive rains across the state this year.

“Flooding often leads to loss of lives and property and stalls movement during the rainy season, with high incidence in Akure, Owo, Ondo, Ikare, Ore, Igbokoda, Okitipupa and other urban centres, all with dire implications on the socio-economic activities of the people.

“It is anticipated that this will no longer be a problem as the amphibious excavator will be used to combat perennial flooding ravaging various parts of the state,” he added.

The Governor said the acquisition of the equipment was a testimony of his administration’s commitment to the well-being and safety of the people of the state.

(NAN)