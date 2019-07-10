Ondo acquires amphibious excavator to tackle flooding

Ondo acquires amphibious excavator to tackle flooding

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 7:50 pm


Rotimi Akeredolu

 

The Ondo State Government has acquired an amphibious excavator (swamp buggy), to combat the perennial flood ravaging many parts of the state.

The state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, while commissioning the excavator in Akure on Wednesday, said it would be promptly put to use to dredge and clear waterways in order to save lives and property.

The Governor noted that the equipment is necessary because the state is prone to flooding, especially during the rainy season, due to its geographical location.

He explained further that the state government had to urgently purchase a new excavator to replace the faulty one acquired in 2015.

“It is also necessary for the state to get prepared, in view of the warning by the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet)  of intensive rains across the state this year.

“Flooding often leads to loss of lives and property and stalls movement during the rainy season, with high incidence in Akure, Owo, Ondo, Ikare, Ore, Igbokoda, Okitipupa and other urban centres, all with dire implications on the socio-economic activities of the people.

“It is anticipated that this will no longer be a problem as the amphibious excavator will be used to combat perennial flooding ravaging various parts of the state,” he added.

The Governor said the acquisition of the equipment was a testimony of his administration’s commitment to the well-being and safety of the people of the state.
(NAN)

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Nigeria demands investigation into murder of Ndubuisi
    27 mins ago

    Sen. Diri joins Bayelsa Governorship race
    28 mins ago

    News Flash: Super Eagles dash South African dreams to progress
    34 mins ago

    NJC recommends appointment of Justice Muhammad as substantive CJN
    45 mins ago

    Senate to investigate Shiite’s invasion of NASS, Edo Assembly crisis
    52 mins ago

    Federer overcomes shaky start to join Grand Slam 100 club
    58 mins ago

    2019 AFCON: Senegal claim semi-final spot with laboured 1-0 win
    1 hour ago

    Kogi Guber: Abubakar picks PDP nomination form, promises to make Kogi great

    These Might Interest You...