Ondo deputy governor, SSG, visit Fasoranti over daughter’s death

Ondo deputy governor, SSG, visit Fasoranti over daughter’s death

Saturday, July 13, 2019 9:19 am


Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Chief Fasoranti’s daughter

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Friday night led a government delegation to the residence of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure.

The delegation was on a condolence visit to the elder statesman whose daughter was killed by gunmen at Ore junction in Ondo State.

Ajayi was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Olugbenga Ale.

The deputy governor, while commisserating with the Afenifere leader, said the state government received the news of the death with shock.

While vowing that the perpetrators of the evil act would be brought to book, Ajayi disclosed that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had cut short his trip outside the state to return home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 58-year-old victim was heading to Ore Junction from Akure when she and others were attacked.

The deceased was the second child of the 94-year-old Fasoranti who also lost a daughter some years ago.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Bauchi Governor’s Wife Commends Fidelity Bank On Free Medical Outreach
    1 hour ago

    Fire in the Homestead: The Rise of Banditry in the Southwest
    1 hour ago

    Soyinka: Reflections on The Man Died
    2 hours ago

    Soyinka at 85: “Why I Detained Him for 2 Years During the Civil War- Yakubu Gowon
    2 hours ago

    Al-Shabaab kill 15 in hotel attack in Kismayo port city as siege ends
    3 hours ago

    5 die,14 injured in auto crash along Abeokuta-Ibadan expressway
    3 hours ago

    Zamfara houses over 100 rescued kidnap victims
    3 hours ago

    Zamfara Govt houses over 100 rescued kidnap victims

    These Might Interest You...