Ondo Gov appoints new Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General

Ondo Gov appoints new Permanent Secretaries, Tutors-General

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 10:06 am


Governor Akeredola of Ondo State

 Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday approved the appointment of 27 new Permanent Secretaries and three Tutors-General in the state civil service.

A statement by Mr Segun Ajiboye, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, in Akure said the appointment was to encourage and reward hard working public service workers in the state.

Ajiboye said the Permanent Secretaries were for the state public service and local government service, while the Tutors-General were for the teaching service.

“Governor Akeredolu while congratulating the newly-promoted Permanent Secretaries and Tutors-General, urges them to see their new positions as a challenge to do more and rededicate themselves to the service of the state,” he said.

The Permanent Secretaries for civil service include Jenyo Ajomole, Tope Kolawole, Kayode Ogundele, Akpoebi Iwabi, Frederick Oladiran, Mrs Bunmi Omotola, Boluwaduro Sanni, Segun Odusanya, Sunday Lebi, Victor Olajorin, Bayo Philip and Tokunbo Ayejoto.

Others are Johnson Olayeye, Olufemi Aladenola, Dr Dipo Durojaye, Dr Arinola Akinsete, Oluwemimo Ogunsanmi, Olabode Yusuf, Ajibola Ogidan, Alex Alake, Lanke Olamisegbe, Joshua Folayemi, Mrs Bola Akinyanmi and Prince Ajibade Ogunoye.

The Permanent Secretaries for local government service are Babatunde Monehin, Kehinde Ige and Bunmi Eniayewu; while the Tutors-General are Olabode Ariyo, Akinboboye Akinnusi and A. V. Adeuga

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    29 mins ago

    Wild elephant kills man in Nepal
    ‘Lion King’ soundtrack cover art (Source: Disney) 1 hour ago

    Beyoncé features Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi in new ‘Lion King’ album
    Jada Pollock (Source: IG) 1 hour ago

    Wizkid’s manager, babymama accuses singer of domestic violence
    2 hours ago

    OML 25: Host communities display, narrate stories of neglect by Shell
    10 hours ago

    Fraud: Court jails ex-Vanguard Chief Accountant, Manager
    11 hours ago

    COZA Pastor: CAN denies knowledge of solidarity visit
    11 hours ago

    S/A reaffirms healthy relations with Nigeria
    12 hours ago

    Reps to constitute 102 standing c’ttees in September

    These Might Interest You...