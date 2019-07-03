Ooni of Ife to Present 2019 HOG Awards to Governors

…HOG Marks Nigeria’s Democracy @ 20, Announces Governor- Awardees

…Awardees to be Announced Next Wednesday

The Hall of Grace (HoG) Awards has announced that this year’s award ceremony will specially celebrate 20 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the HoG Awards and a Public Relations Expert, Mr. Rupert Ojenuwa, the HoG Awards is focusing on democracy because it is the best form of government, even though it noted that Nigeria’s Democracy is still at a teething stage.

‘The HoG Awards will on the 28th of July 2019 hold its 9th Annual Session at the Civic Center in Victoria Island in Lagos. We have chosen Democracy as a theme because it is important that we, while celebrating our Nation’s Democracy at 20, look at the intrigues our democracy has brought to the polity but more importantly look at how we can upgrade our democratic practice and experience.

“Nigeria’s democracy seems to appear like a step above the military. It is characterized by several undemocratic practices and it is understandably so because we have just had a 20- year span of uninterrupted democracy but there is the need to consciously and conscientiously work on our Democracy in such a way as to make it give power to the people indeed. In a Democracy the people should be put first and their will must prevail over the will of a few.”

Ojenuwa added: “During this year’s HoG Awards under the Chairmanship of the renowned foremost African King, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and by the way we are excited to have the Ooni on board because he will bring Royal flavor and color to the awards. This is besides the fact that the Ooni is an embodiment of peace and one of the most patriotic Nigerians alive, who sees every Nigerian as one. Under his Chairmanship the Board has elected to honor governors who have helped to deliver Democratic dividends. We are more focus on democratic dividends because without dividends, then democracy would have lost its flavor.

“We have nominated a few governors who are working tirelessly to ensuring that their state gets the best of the best in terms of democratic dividends delivery and we shall be announcing the awardees in a press briefing next week Wednesday.

“You will recall that the HoG Awards has since its inception placed maximum emphasis on credibility and therefore honored distinguished Nigerians like Dr. Aliko Dangote, Dr. Akinwunmi Adeshina, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, Engr. Rauf Aregbesola, Capt Idris Wada, Sen Ben Bruce, Sen Musa Kwankwaso, Dr. Abdulfatai Ahmed, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Ibrahim Dankwambo, to mention a few.”