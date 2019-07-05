Osun: PDP expresses shock over S/Court verdict

Osun: PDP expresses shock over S/Court verdict

Friday, July 5, 2019 6:00 pm


Senator-Ademola-Adeleke-PDP-and-Adegboyega-Oyetola-APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the Supreme Court judgment which validated the election of Gov. Isiaka Oyetola of Osun state.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the fact that the Supreme Court had a split judgment “speaks volumes” on the verdict in the matter.

“Our study of the judgment however shows that the Supreme Court did not negate the position of the PDP and millions of Nigerians that our candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke won the election.

“But the court based its verdict on reservations over issues of technicalities arising at the
election petitions tribunal.

“Nevertheless, our party stands with overwhelming majority of Nigerians
on that undeniable fact that the people of Osun State, by the votes cast
at the poll, preferred Adeleke as their governor,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that as a law-abiding party, the PDP urges the people of Osun state to remain united

